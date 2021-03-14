Salima El Boussouni’s Charming Moroccan Caftans Gain Global Audience

El Boussouni speaks to Morocco World News about her love for fashion and styling, her recent successes, and what kept her going despite COVID-19.

Rabat – Representing the Kingdom of Morocco at the International Women’s Day Fashion Show in Sydney, Australia, Salima El Bousouni’s caftan designs left the audience in utter awe. The unique cuts and intricate details of every caftan stood out—paying tribute to the traditional customs of Morocco and shedding light on the designer’s modern and eloquent touch.

In honor of women’s history month, the International Women’s Day Sydney Fashion Show featured female-designed garments from around the world and Casa Caftan, the exclusive distributor of El Bousouni’s Australian collection, presented a set of seven Moroccan caftans at the event.

El Bousouni’s silk jersey and velvet garments display a distinct style marked by an “S” emblem on the belt, medamma, that the designer was successfully able to expose to international audiences through her brand Caftan Skalli.

In an exclusive interview with Morocco World News, El Bousouni proudly revealed the details of her journey as a Moroccan, female designer.

“With the magic of the thread and needle being passed down for more than three generations in my family” she pointed, El Boussouni took over the business after her mother and grandmother had opened a sewing school in Fez. This allowed El Boussouni to completely immerse herself in the profession at a young age.

She first started out as a child model for Caftan Skalli, parading in several countries before embarking on her own journey as a stylist. She began drawing her own creations at the tender age of 14, a confirmation of her precocious talents.

A graduate of HEC Montreal, the Montreal Academy of Arts and Design, and the leading Moroccan business school ISCAE, El Bousouni put all the chances on her side to succeed in her career as a stylist.

With the diverse skills she collected through her experiences both in fashion design and social events, she has modernized the line—combining the cuts and colors of contemporary trends in the caftan all while preserving the authentic Moroccan style.

It was in 2015 that her dream finally became a reality. That year, El Boussouni participated in the 19th edition of CAFTAN. The event not only marked a crucial turning point in her career but also the start of a great adventure: that of the world of CAFTAN.

As the organization set to celebrate its 20th anniversary in 2016, more than 400 candidates applied to be considered for the prestigious event. El Boussouni was one of the 14 finalists, but this time she participated as a confirmed stylist.

During the event, Nawal Sekkat, a Moroccan painter, noticed her talent and proposed the exhibition of Caftan Skalli garment designs in her art gallery.

“For the first time in Moroccan history, caftans were exhibited and sold as works of art,” El Boussouni specified, her voice beaming with nostalgic delight as she recalled her first steps as a confirmed stylist.



She later went on to dress numerous renowned artists such as Latoya Johnson in Cannes, Ghita Lahmamsi in Paris, and Salma Rachid, Leila Hadioui, Maryem Bakouche, and Zineb Obeid in Casablanca.

Salima El Boussouni transcended borders and presented her collections in the biggest fashion capitals including Paris, New York, Dubai, Lisbon, Milan, Beirut, Geneva, Kuwait City, and many more.

Today, she continues to excel in the fashion industry amidst the hardships presented by the global pandemic.

Adapting to the new styles born from a post-quarantine society and working closely with her clients worldwide, El Boussouni is optimistic about her future endeavors and aspires to continue representing Morocco around the world through her eloquent designs.