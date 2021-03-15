Morocco Could Produce Up To 4% of World’s Green Hydrogen by 2030

Spread the love

Rabat – Morocco could produce up to 4% of the global demand for green hydrogen by 2030, according to the German Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development.



In its first post since the beginning of a diplomatic spat between the two countries, the German Embassy in Rabat shared on Facebook how the German government “supports the construction of a production station in Morocco to produce ‘clean fuel for the future.’”



By 2030 “Morocco may be able to cover 2 to 4% of the global need for fuel sources produced from green hydrogen – the so-called Power-to-X products,” the post reads.



Power-to-X (P2X) is a form of electricity conversion and energy storage that allows for the use of surplus electric power, typically, during periods when renewable energy generation is fluctuating.



The ministry also believes that Morocco can become a principal international supplier of green energy, “thanks to German support.” As Morocco is set to produce approximately 10,000 tonnes of hydrogen per year starting from 2025, the German government is studying hydrogen for both “market use in Morocco and future export opportunities to Germany.”



In June 2020, just after the presentation of the German National Hydrogen Strategy, Morocco was the first country to initiate a joint green hydrogen development project.



Under the June 10 hydrogen agreement, signed in Berlin, the Moroccan Ministry of Energy, Mines, and Environment will partner with the German Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development to set up research and investment projects in the use of hydrogen, which constitutes a source of ecologically sound energy.



In a similar vein, Moroccan Minister of Energy Aziz Rabbah signed an agreement with Portuguese Minister of Energy Matos Fernandes to cooperate on green hydrogen development on February 2, 2021.

Earlier in the year, Rabbah celebrated Morocco’s efforts in the field of renewable energy during a virtual ministerial meeting. Green hydrogen is central in the fight against global warming and in accelerating Morocco’s energy transition, the minister added.



