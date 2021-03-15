Spain Schedules New Repatriation Ferry for Spaniards Trapped in Morocco

Morocco is still under a state of emergency as part of the measures to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Rabat – Spain has scheduled a new repatriation ferry for Spaniards and permanent residents of Spain.

The ferry company Baleria will operate from Tanger Med port, in northern Morocco, to Algeciras, Spain.

The repatriation operation also concerns foreigners with study or family visas.

The trip will cover people traveling with or without vehicles with European registration or under diplomatic, consular representations, as well as international aid workers.

“The boarding criteria will be based on the order of request and subject to the availability of seats and payment,” according to the ferry company.

Travelers need to wear masks during the trip.

With the help of Moroccan authorities, Spain announced several repatriation ferries for citizens trapped in Morocco.

The repatriation operations followed Morocco’s decision to announce a state of emergency and close its borders in March 2020 to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The country eased the lockdown in late 2020 to reduce repatriation flights and ferries back and forth to Morocco.

In September 2020, Morocco decided to allow tourists from visa-exempt countries to enter the country if they have hotel reservations.

The North African country also allows people to enter Morocco for business purposes if they have an invitation from a Moroccan company.

Morocco’s government maintains the state of emergency, which was extended until April 10.

Amid the emergence of new COVID-19 variants, Morocco decided to suspend flights with several countries.

Morocco’s government decided to continue to suspend flights to seven countries, including Belgium, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, and the UK until April 10.

Morocco reported 488,937 COVID-19 cases, including 475,849 recoveries, and 8,723 deaths as of March 14.