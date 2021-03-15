Morocco’s Ministry of Health Asks Citizens to Respect Vaccination Appointment

Morocco has provided COVID-19 vaccines for 10% of its population.

Rabat – Since the country launched the COVID-19 vaccination campaign on January 28, over 4 million Moroccan citizens have received the first dose of the vaccine, and over 1 million received the second dose.

As the vaccination campaign has moved forward, some appointments were delayed. Also, the Ministry of Health requested, in a press release, that people adhere to their scheduled appointment. If citizens miss their appointment, they should avoid going to vaccination centers until a new one has been given.

The Ministry of Health also called on Moroccan citizens to respect COVID-19 measures such as wearing masks, social distancing, and hand sanitization. This plays a significant role in reducing the spread of COVID-19.

Morocco has been praised internationally for its remarkable performance in its vaccination campaign.

The vaccination campaign aims to cover 80% of Morocco’s population for free, as declared by King Mohammed VI on January 28.

The country received the COVID-19 vaccines from Oxford/AstraZeneca and the Chinese company Sinopharm. It is expected to secure 20 million doses by the end of April 2021. The vaccines are considered safe and efficient as stated by the scientist Moncef Slaoui.

“The country has made a safe choice,” Slaoui said back in February 2021.

Since March 2020, Morocco has recorded 488,937 confirmed COVID-19 cases. There have been 8,723 deaths and 475,846 recoveries.

The number of daily recorded cases dropped significantly over the last few months, this can be due to reduced national testing but this does not undermine the country’s gradual progress towards putting an end to the COVID-19 crisis.

On March 14, 2021, the region of Casablanca-Settat recorded 193 new cases, making it the region with the highest number of cases. Followed by the Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region, with 41 new cases, and the Marrakech-Safi region with 20 new cases.