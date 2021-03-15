The newspaper’s editor-in-chief published a farewell post on his official page, announcing the end of the paper: The End.

Rabat – Morocco’s Akhbar Al Yaoum newspaper announced its official shutdown on Sunday, sparking different reactions on social networks.

The newspaper closed its doors after 14 years of production.

Taoufik Bouachrine, the editor-in-chief of the newspaper announced “the end” for the publication on his official Facebook page.

Many journalists expressed solidarity and sympathy with the employees in the newspaper, who condemned the shut down of the paper.

Meanwhile, journalists and employees at the newspaper expressed shock and sadness after the institution announced closure without prior notice.

The union office for Akhbar Al Youm expressed dissatisfaction with the move and denounced what they described as the “sudden closure” of the paper.

The union published a press release on Sunday, announcing that it made necessary “contacts to discuss the reasons for this incomprehensible decision” made by the managers of the institution.

The union said that it received “no convincing reasons” for the shutdown of the headquarters of the newspaper.

The union said the publishing company of the newspaper, Media 21, however, explained the situation, citing financial issues.

The union said that work at the institution continued until March 14 without any “prior notification from the newspaper administration of its intention to close.”

The union also condemned the “organization’s failure to pay their wages” and the “failure” to settle their administrative status within the Social Security Fund.

The union also said it will take “legal procedures that guarantee workers their rights, wages, and compensation for all years of work.”