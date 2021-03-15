Morocco Elected Member of Union Cycliste International Executive Board

Since 2008, Mohamed Belmahi has been serving as president of the Royal Moroccan Cycling Federation (FRMC).

Rabat – Mohamed Belmahi was elected to represent Morocco on the Executive Board of the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) for Africa during the General Assembly of the African Cycling Confederation (CAC) on Sunday.

The election of Belmahi comes during the General Assembly of the African Cycling Confederation on Sunday, in the presence of Egyptian Minister of Youth and Sports Ashraf Sobhi, President of the UCI David Lappartient, and President of the African Cycling Confederation Wajih Azzam.

Mohamed Belmahi is a member of the Moroccan National Olympic Committee (CNOM), a member of the UCI management committee since 2013 and a member of the Foundation Board of the UCI World Cycling Center since 2017.

Since 2013, he has served as the president of the UCI Para-cycling Commission and as the president of UCI Arbitral Board.

Meanwhile, the Moroccan Lahcen Khorsi was elected as a member of the Executive Board of the CAC.

The Egyptian Wajih Azzam was re-elected as head of the African organization.

Belmahi expressed his delight at the achievement, which demonstrates the African federations’ confidence in Morocco and its role in supporting the development of the sport on the African continent.

He also shed light on the efforts of the FRMC to provide technical and logistical support to other African countries. The CAC’s President congratulated Morocco on this achievement, praising the progress that the Moroccan sport has witnessed in the sector.

He also expressed his support for Morocco‘s bid to host the Road World Championships in 2025.