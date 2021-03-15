COVID-19, Morocco Extends Nationwide Night Curfew By 2 Weeks

Spread the love

Rabat – On Monday, Morocco extended the nationwide night curfew by two more weeks. The measure is in line with Morocco’s preventive measures against the spread of COVID-19.

The Moroccan government emphasized the importance of maintaining preventive measures to continue to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The new extension will take effect starting tomorrow at 9 p.m.

“This decision is made on the basis of the recommendations of the Scientific and Technical Commission concerning the need to maintain the necessary measures to fight against the coronavirus,” the government’s statement said.

The measure is also part of Morocco’s proactive approach after the appearance of new variants of the virus.

The curfew prevents citizens and residents from movement between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. every night.

The decision excludes people with exceptional reasons such as professional obligations or medical emergencies.

Businesses have to close at 8 p.m. every evening.

Morocco re-introduced the night curfew for a period of three weeks on December 21, 2020. It is part of Morocco’s state of emergency, which runs until April 10.

The North African country has been under state of emergency since March 2020 after the outbreak of the pandemic in the country.

To date, Morocco has recorded 488,937 COVID-19 cases in total, including 475,849 recoveries, and 8,723 deaths.

Morocco seeks to ensure herd immunity with the ongoing vaccination campaign. The country seeks to vaccinate 80% of the population.