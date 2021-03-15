Air Arabia Maroc to Launch Five New France-Morocco Air Routes

Spread the love

Rabat – The low-cost airline Air Arabia Maroc has announced today the launch of five new air connections between France and Morocco.

The flights, which are part of the company’s 2021 summer program, includes an air route between Marseille and Fez.

Flights heading to Marseille from Fez’ Saiss Airport will operate three times a week: Monday, Wednesday, and Sunday.

Flights from Marseille to Fez will operate on Monday, Thursday, and Sunday.

According to Air Arabia Maroc’s summer program, the company will connect Oujda with Toulouse, Paris, and Marseille.

Flights from Oujda to Marseille will operate on Mondays and Thursdays with return flights on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Flights departing Toulouse to Oujda will operate Tuesdays and Saturdays with return flights on Mondays and Fridays.

Oujda-Paris flights will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

The company also announced flights between Casablanca and Bordeaux with outgoing flights on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Return flights will operate on Mondays and Fridays.

The flights will be effective starting March 28.

The company said the flights seek to reinforce its “commitment to serving the air transport sector in Morocco.”

Air Arabia Maroc also reminded its customers of wearing masks throughout the flight.

PCR test prior to departure is mandatory.

Air Arabia Maro customers can book the new flights via its website and call center, its network of partner agencies, or directly from the airport, explained the company.

Earlier this month, Air Arabia Maroc also announced the launch of five connections from Tangier, Fez, and Marrakech to Spain.