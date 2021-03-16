Think Tank- Morocco’s Vaccination Campaign 50% Faster Than Germany

Over 4 million citizens received the first dose of the vaccine and over 1 million received the second dose.

In a recent policy briefing book by the Middle East Institute (MEI) entitled “The Biden Administration and the Middle East: Policy Recommendations for a Sustainable Way Forward,” William Lawrence praised Morocco’s fast response to the pandemic and thorough organization of its vaccination campaign.

“So far Morocco has received 7 million doses of the AstraZeneca and Sinopharm vaccines and is vaccinating 50% faster than Germany and most large European countries,” Lawrence stated.

The vaccination campaign, launched on January 28 by King Mohammed VI has provided over 4 million Moroccans with the first dose and over 1 million of them with a second dose.

The campaign aims at covering 80% of Morocco’s population for free. Starting with essential workers and people over the age of 60, Morocco continues to receive praise for its vaccination campaign.

The World Bank, foreign residents of Morocco as well as foreign health experts have praised Morocco for its national vaccination campaign.

The country also provides free vaccines for foreign residents and expats living in Morocco.

“Morocco had a strong initial response to the COVID-19 pandemic, imposing lockdowns and closing its borders, but cases spiked over the summer and into the fall, peaking in mid-November,” Lawrence wrote.

As of March 2021, Morocco’s cases have reached approximately 489,000 confirmed cases.

He stated that the country’s economy was improving prior to the pandemic, mentioning its sustainable development projects such as the world’s largest solar plant and Africa’s largest port as well as its poverty reduction and job creation efforts.

William Lawrence is a professor of Political Science and International Affairs at the American University’s School of International Service. Since 2011, he has served as Since 2011, he served as Crisis Group’s North Africa director, the Center for the Study of Islam and Democracy’s MENA Programs Director, and Control Risks’ MENA Associate Director.