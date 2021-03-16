COVID-19: Morocco Suspends Flights With 6 Additional Countries

The measure is part of Morocco’s state of emergency.

Rabat – Morocco’s government decided to suspend flights to and from six other countries to limit the spread of COVID-19 and its new variants.

Morocco’s National Airport Office (ONDA) announced that Morocco suspended flights with Argentina, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Botswana, Cameroon, Mozambique, and Croatia.

The measure took effect from Monday, and will run until April 10.

“Passengers traveling from these countries through another country are also concerned,” ONDA said.

Morocco announced several flight suspensions with over 20 countries as part of the preventive measures to limit the spread of COVID-19.

On March 9, ONDA announced that Morocco suspended flights with Norway, Finland, Greece, Lebanon, Kuwait, and Poland.

Morocco also suspended flights with Algeria, Egypt, Turkey, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Austria, Portugal, Sweden, Ukraine, the Czech Republic, and Italy.

Earlier Morocco suspended flights with Australia, Ireland, New Zealand, South Africa, the UK, and Brazil among others.

Recently, Morocco extended the state of emergency until April 10.

Morocco introduced the measure in March 2020 after the outbreak of the pandemic in the country.

Morocco also announced the emergence of the new COVID-19 strain in the country, reporting 21 cases in February.

To date, Morocco confirmed 489, 096 COVID-19 cases, including 476,126 recoveries, and 8,733 deaths.

Morocco is now seeking to ensure herd immunity through its national vaccination campaign.

To date, Morocco has vaccinated 4,225,311 people. Approximately 1,767,472 people received their second dose of the vaccines.