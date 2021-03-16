UN Envoy for Libya Commends Morocco’s Efforts Towards Peace

Spread the love

Rabat – Jan Kubis, Special Envoy for Libya and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) praised Morocco’s efforts for a stable and peaceful Libya, in particular during the inter-Libyan dialogue in Bouznika and Tangier.



The praise came during a telephone conversation between Jan Kubis, and the Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Residing Abroad, Nasser Bourita, according to a press statement from the Moroccan Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



During the phone call, Bourita reaffirmed Morocco’s support for the mandates enacted by Kubis under the UNSMIL. Bourita also assured him of Morocco’s availability and willingness to accompany the UN’s efforts aimed at stabilizing Libya.



For his part, Kubis, amidst praise for Morocco, also pointed to the North African country’s contribution to the elective mechanisms for the appointment of an interim government in Libya. The UN official expressed his willingness to consolidate Libya-related consultation to Morocco.



Read also: Politician Accuses Libya’s Interim Prime Minister of ‘Buying Votes’



The two officials welcomed the appointment of the new Libyan leadership, which will bring a fresh dynamic to the Libya dossier, noted the statement.



Both sides underlined the need for the support of the international community, in particular the UN. As Libya enters the new stage “with hope and determination,” the UN and other international stakeholders must make sure that the resolutions will have a positive impact on the security situation in the country, the Sahel, and beyond.



Bourita and Kubis agreed to hold regular meetings concerning the Libyan situation, “with an approach based on inclusion, consultation and dialogue.” This is the only way to ensure a peaceful and prosperous Libya.



Despite accusations of “vote-buying” in last month’s elections, the two officials rejected the possibility of foreign interference in the inter-Libyan political process.



Representatives of Libya’s opposing factions finally elected a unified interim government on Friday, February 5, and confirmed the country’s new provisional government at UN-led peace talks in Tunis later in the month.