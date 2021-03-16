President of Morocco’s Football Federation, Lekjaa, was elected to the FIFA council a few days ago.

Rabat – The president of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF), Fouzi Lekjaa, met on Monday with a Spanish Basque delegation to discuss cooperation between the FRMF and the Royal Spanish Football Federation (FREF).

The meeting comes right after the election of Lekjaa as a FIFA council member.

“Both parties have agreed to establish, from next week, a joint working group to explore the different areas of cooperation,” Lekjaa said in a press statement following the meeting.

He stressed that the FRMF aims to develop cooperation with the FREF in the field of women’s football, training of youth categories between 15 and 20 years, and in refereeing using Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology.

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) approved Morocco’s application to use VAR on November 8 of last year.

Morocco was the first African Country to use VAR in a local game on November 9.

According to Lekjaa,cooperation between the Moroccan and Spanish football leagues “ will be beneficial not only for Morocco and Spain but also, to Europe and Africa.”

The Spanish delegation visited Mohammed VI Football Center in Maamoura, near Rabat, where they were able to check the infrastructure quality of the center. They also attended sessions about the role of the center in promoting football in Morocco.

Joseba Aguirre, sports director of Athletic Bilbao Women’s team, said he was impressed by the state-of-the-art infrastructure at the Mohammed VI Center for football.

Maria Tato, a businesswoman at the head of more than 34 companies and hotels and director of women’s football at the RFEF, led the Spanish delegation composed of businessmen representing the industrial sector, tourism, fisheries, textiles, agribusiness, and sports.

The delegation is also set to visit Morocco’s southern provinces to see the considerable socio-economic progress the region has witnessed in the past few years.

As well as showcasing the attractiveness of the southern provinces, the visit comes to highlight the common will” to boost trade, investment, and co-investment between the Basque Region and Morocco while expanding the areas of cooperation to other sectors of common interest.