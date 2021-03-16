Race2Space, Moroccan Student Aya Attar Conceptualizes Time

While in quarantine, Aya Attar was intrigued by the concept of time.

Rabat – Aya Attar is a second-year baccalaureate student from Azrou, a city near Ifrane in Morocco. A semi-finalist in the Race2Space contest, Attar is working on a project aimed at explaining and conceptualizing time.

In a short video about her interest in time conceptualization, she spoke enthusiastically about her recent experience of permanent flatness and ordeal during the global COVID-19 panic inspired her to more closely explore our relationship with, and understanding of, time.

While Aya was in quarantine during the pandemic, she noticed that the absence of an outside environment affected our perception of time.

Aya links our understanding of time, as human beings, to the cues we get from our environment.

“So I asked myself : do we really understand TIME ?” she said.

Aya also explained how time is a social construct that does not exist on a fundamental level. “Time remains one of the most difficult properties in our Universe to pin down, as it can be alternately relative, imaginary, or real.”

The Scientific Association of Morocco and the US embassy in Rabat organize a yearly contest to encourage high school students with an interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics to challenge themselves and follow their passions.

According to their website, participants must submit a three-minute video explaining a scientific topic “in a simplified and new way.”

By the end of the competition, 12 students receive full scholarships to NASA space camp. “The Race2Space contest makes Space Camp possible for young people who have aptitude in STEM and science communication but do not have the resources to attend Space Camp,” says the website.

Like many other participants, Aya is passionate about science; she dreams of becoming an astronaut.

The public still has 17 days to vote on the website. Soon after, the winners will be announced.