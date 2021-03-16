Morocco Orders 300 Tactical Vehicles for Military Use From France’s Arquus Group

Morocco is among the 40 large arms importers in the world, according to a new report from SIPRI.

Rabat – Morocco’s government is determined to continue to strengthen its army with the latest equipment.

Emmanuel Levacher, CEO of French group Arquus announced on March 10 that Morocco’s Royal Armed Forces (FAR) has ordered 300 VLRA trucks.

According to Arquus, VLRA is a “family of light tactical vehicles.”

The vehicles feature several assets, including sharing the same all-wheel drive chassis.

The vehicles are designed for combat and other military requirements.

“VLRA is already in service in numerous countries across the world and is employed in the most demanding theaters of operations,” the group said on the vehicles.

Levacher announced that the end of 2020 larjed a “very interesting and promising market of 300 VLRRAs, 4×4 tactical trucs for the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces.”

In recent years, Morocco has issued multiple orders of military equipment from its suppliers as part of its plan to strengthen its military equipment and mobilization capabilities.

France is among Morocco’s major arms suppliers, in addition to the US and UK.

Morocco imports 9.2% of arms from France, according to a recent report from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI.

The US remains the country’s major supplier of arms (90%), while the UK exports 0.3% of arms to Morocco.

The report also identified Morocco among the 40th largest importers of major arms, with the country positioning itself 29th out of 40.

Sipri expects Morocco to receive more military equipment in the coming five years if some orders Morocco made are implemented as planned.

The latest Global Firepower Index ranked Morocco’s military strength in the 53rd position out of 137 countries across the world. The ranking showed that Morocco climbed three spots from the 2020 ranking.