Morocco to Welcome Vaccinated Israeli Tourists

Morocco and Israel agreed to open direct flights following the decision to establish ties.

Spread the love

Rabat – Morocco’s government will allow vaccinated Israeli tourists to visit the country, Israeli media reported.

Times of Israel said that Arab countries, who established ties with Israel, will allow Israeli vaccinated people to visit their countries.

To date, four countries publicly announced a decision to establish ties with Israel, including Morocco, UAE, Bahrain, and Sudan.

Other countries across the world will allow Israelis in, including Russia, Italy, the Czech Republic, Greece, Cyprus, and Thailand among others, Channel 12 said.

Israel is seeking to introduce a “green passport” for Israelis who have received the vaccine.

The green passport will also allow vaccinated Israeli citizens to go back to a more ‘normal’ life with fewer restrictions.

The decision, however, raised “discrimination” concerns.

The European Union is also set to put in place an outline, suggesting an EU-wide vaccination passport. The passport will enable people from the EU to travel to other European countries without restrictions.

Morocco is expected to welcome 200,000 Israeli visitors when direct flights between the two countries start.

Morocco established ties with Israel in December 2020, vowing to strengthen cooperation with Tel Aviv in different fields, including Tourism.

The opening flights are depending on lockdown measures in both countries.

Henri Abizker, a Jewish community leader and businessman in Rabat said that up to 400,000 Israeli tourists are expected to visit Morocco in the coming months.

The businessman said Morocco is attractive for Israeli tourists thanks to its rich Jewish history.

Morocco has been home to Jewish communities since before the emergence of the Roman Empire.

After the Spanish edict of expulsion in 1492, some 20,000 Jews emigrated from Granada to Morocco, fleeing the torture, persecution, and forced conversion of the Spanish Inquisition. At their peak before Israel became a state in 1948, Jews in Morocco numbered over 200,000.

Between Israel’s founding and Morocco’s independence in 1956, most of Morocco’s Jews emigrated to Israel, Canada, and France.