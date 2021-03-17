Ryanair to Launch New Air Route Between Rabat, Malaga

Spread the love

The low-cost airline Ryanair announced the decision to launch a new air route, connecting Malaga to Rabat

The air route, which is part of Ryanair’s summer program, will be operational, starting July.

Two flights per week will serve the destination, the company said.

The company said it is celebrating the new launch by putting on a flight sale for trips until the end of October.

Customers can reserve tickets until March 21.

Head of Ryanair-Spain office, Susana Brito expressed the company’s satisfaction with the air route program and the launch of the new line.

Brito expects the new flight to strengthen its presence in Morocco.

Ryanair also expressed commitment to continue to increase its connections in Morocco.

Several companies operating in Morocco announced new routes as part of their summer programs.

On Monday, Air Arabia Maroc announced the launch of five new air links between France and Morocco.

The flights are part of the company’s 2021 summer program, including air routes between Fez and Marseille, and Oujda and Paris connection.

Air Arabia also announced the launch of five connections from Tangier, Fez, and Marrakech to Spain.

Morocco is in a state of emergency until April 10. Despite lockdown easing, Morocco’s borders are still not completely open for travelers.

Recently, the North African country suspended flights with more than 20 countries as part of preventive measures to limit the spread of COVID-19.

On Monday, Morocco suspended flights to and from six other countries, including Botswana, Cameroon, Mozambique, Croatia, Argentina, and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Earlier, Morocco also suspended flights with Algeria, Egypt, Turkey, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Austria, Portugal, Sweden, Ukraine, the Czech Republic, Italy, Australia, Ireland, New Zealand, South Africa, the UK, and Brazil among others.