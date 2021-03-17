Race2Space: Semifinalists Share Their Passion for Science

Twelve winners will go to NASA space camp for astronomy training.

The Race2Space competition gives Moroccan high school students the opportunity to share their passion with the world and win a fully-funded trip to NASA space camp.

“The Race2Space contest makes Space Camp possible for young people who have aptitude in STEM and science communication but do not have the resources to attend Space Camp,” said the website.

The participants enter the competition by submitting a 3-minute video of themselves explaining “in a simplified and new way” a scientific topic of their choice.

The public can vote on the website until April 2nd. There are 16 days left! The winners will be announced on April 5th.

Highlights of the Semi-finalists:

Aicha Nacir, Yassine El Basraoui, Rami El Houssayni, Salma Graine, Doae Faiz, Asmae Elmahdaouy, Aya El Attar, Youness Loutfi, Safaa Arbai, and Imtinane Laghrissi are all physics enthusiasts. They explained everyday things using physics.

Salma Lahlou chose to explain why numbers cannot be divided by 0. Fatima Zahrae Akhyar and Yasmine Tazi also shared their love of mathematics.

Imane Oujja combined her love for biology, plants, and physics to explain germination.

Hanaa Karam, Amatoulah Harkati, Manar El Moubakkir, Meryem Bagho, Rayan Lahnaoui, Samia Karim, Assia Machhour, and Malak Khayari combined their love of medical research, anatomy, and the human body.

Malak Mikou, Salma El Khabbaz, FatimaZahrae El Mhamdi, Zakariyae Derro, Yasmine Ouladsine, Omar Arib, Ahmed Aboutahir, Ines Mikou, Nissrine El Ajbari, and Imane Zerhouni shared their knowledge of physics in a simplified way.

Wydad Chafik explained why igloos keep humans warm and Belkhayat Nada combined her passions to explain how music works using physics.

Hiba El Kasimi and Houssam Beniken discussed future developments in superconductors and fiber optic technology.

Nezha Amine chose to explain the “Frozen” magic behind the supercooled water phenomenon.

Manar Benriala and Rim Amsaoui, two space enthusiasts, described the planets and stars.

And last but not least, Hatim Lachheb explained the beautiful phenomenon of rainbows.

The winner of Race2Space will get the chance to visit NASA space camp and get a training.

Morocco World News wishes the best of luck to all participants and success in their future. Get voting!