Heavy Thunderstorms, Strong Winds to Hit Morocco Wednesday, Thursday

Rabat – Morocco’s General Directorate of Meteorology (DMN) announced that heavy thunderstorms and strong winds are expected to hit several provinces across Morocco on Wednesday and Thursday.

The weather office forecasts heavy orange level thunderstorms with 30 to 40 millimeters of rainfall in the provinces of Ifrane, Boulemane, Sefrou, Midelt, El-Hajeb, Guercif, Taourirt, Jerada, Figuig, Taza, and Azizlal from Thursday 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Heavy wind and hail storms might accompany the thunderstorms in the aforementioned regions.

The DMN also forecasts moderate thunderstorms this afternoon and evening in the provinces of Al Haouz, Azilal, El Kelaa des Sraghna, Midelt, and Tinghir.

The rainfall during the thunderstorm will range between 15 and 25 millimeters.

Strong gusts of wind at 75 to 85 kilometers per hour are expected in the provinces of Fahs-Anjra, M’diq-Fnideq, Tangier-Asilah, and Tetouan.

Rainfall stopped in the last few weeks after heavy showers hit all regions across Morocco.

The government expressed satisfaction with the rainfall, which will help prominent sectors recover after a dry season in the 2019-2020 period.

The Ministry of Equipment emphasized that the reservoir of the main dams in Morocco reached nearly 8.04 billion cubic meters on March 6.

The number represents a filling rate of 50%, according to the General Directorate of Water.

Dams reserves had previously accumulated 7.38 billion cubic meters, representing a filling rate of 47.4%.

In January, Morocco’s Ministry of Agriculture expressed satisfaction with this season, emphasizing that aid that the country’s 2020-2021 agricultural period is showing signs of a bountiful harvest year.

Moroccan farmers cultivated 5.35 million hectares (Ha) of fall crops by January 22.