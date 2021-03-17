Morocco, United Nations Sign Agreement to Promote Youth Development

Minister of Culture, Othman El Ferdaous, chaired the ceremony celebrating the agreement between Morocco and the United Nations.

Morocco’s Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports and the United Nations System signed on Wednesday the first joint annual work plan for youths.

The agreement reflects both parties’ ambition for the implementation of national priorities in youth development and marks their mutual commitment to work together to implement key reforms and initiatives in the field.

Through the agreement, the United Nations system will provide technical and financial support to the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports for the deployment of the new youth centers, the renewal of its governance and animation framework, and the operation and implementation of the National Integrated Youth Policy (SNIJ).

The (SNIJ) core objectives are: Increasing economic opportunities for youths and promoting employability; increasing access and quality of basic services for youth and reducing geographic disparities, and promoting the active participation of youths in social and civic life and decision-making.

The UN’s support also addresses the implementation of a national system to collect, process, and analyze youth information, and the launch of regional and local initiatives for young people in terms of social entrepreneurship and innovation.

The agreement will be implemented through a series of innovative activities and programs directly related to youth and civil society institutions active in the field.

The UN Population Fund (UNFPA), the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), UN International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), and the UN Development Programme (UNDP) came together to chair the agreement with the ministry.

The agreement comes after the success of the project “Engaging Civil Society and Youth in Public Policy Dialogue in North Africa” launched by the United Nations Democracy Fund (UNDEF).

The project aimed at promoting the participation of youth in public policy through several activities.

“The project has been a big success in getting young people engaged with public policy. As well as project participants standing as candidates in the recent Moroccan vote, a number of them also acted as election observers,” the UN said.