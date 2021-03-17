Morocco and Spain Promote Sports Cooperation in Laayoune

The two parties explored the possibilities to establish a cooperation arrangement between the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and Laayoune Municipal Women's Club.

Rabat – On Tuesday, a delegation from Spain visited Morocco to meet Khadija Illa, the president of the National League of Women’s Football, to discuss the possibilities for sports collaboration in Laayoune.

The Spanish delegation featured Joseba Aguirre, the director of Athletic Bilbao Women’s team and the Director of Women’s Soccer at the Spanish Federation of Women’s Football, Maria Tato Mera.

Other members of the Spanish delegation include businessmen representing sectors such as tourism, fisheries, textiles, agribusiness, and sports.

In order to benefit from the Spanish clubs’ experience, the two parties explored the possibilities to establish a cooperation arrangement between the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and Laayoune Municipal Women’s Club.

The Spanish delegation praised the quality of Laayoune‘s infrastructure facilities and the municipal club’s infrastructure improvements.

This visit has provided an opportunity to learn about Morocco’s capacities in terms of professional player training and preparation, according to Joseba Aguirre.

Aguirre also stated that his club wishes to establish team exchanges to further develop this partnership.

Similarly, on Monday, Fouzi Lekjaa, the president of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF), met with a Spanish delegation from the Basque region to discuss cooperation between the FRMF and the Royal Spanish Football Federation (FREF).

In this regard, Lekjaa said in a press statement that “Both parties have agreed to establish, from next week, a joint working group to explore the different areas of cooperation.”

Cooperation between Moroccan and Spanish football leagues, according to Lekjaa, “will be beneficial not only to Morocco and Spain, but also to Europe and Africa.”