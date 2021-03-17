Two Moroccan Women Among Nominees for Berkeley Awards

Spread the love

Rabat – Two Moroccan female leaders have been nominated for the Berkeley World Business Analytics Awards in the “Woman of the year” category.

The award celebrates individuals who are successful in their field of expertise.

Morocco’s Amal El Fallah Seghrouchni, an international expert in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and member of the World Commission on the Ethics of Scientific Knowledge and Technology of UNESCO is one of the nominees.

“I am very honored with this nomination for the Berkley World Business Analytics Award, Seghrouchni told state media.

Seghrouchni received her Ph.D. from the University Pierre and Marie Curie in the field of Artificial Intelligence.

The Fisher Center for Business Analytics (FCBA) organized the Berkeley World Business Analytics Awards for the first time to recognize women who work in innovation ecosystems around the world.

FCBA is one of the research centers of the Berkeley Haas School of Business.

Ten women will represent the African continent.

Sehrouchni expressed satisfaction and pride to be among the nominees, saying that iit is a “great distinction and recognition” not only for her scientific experience but also for her “ethical approach in the field of science and technology and in particular digital and artificial intelligence.”

In addition to Seghreouchi, Morocco’s Samira Khamlichi, CEO of WafaCash is also competing in the “Business Analytics projects of the year carried by women” category.

Khamilichis Served as the managing director of WafaCash since 2006, specializing in financial services and money transfer.

The banker holds a masters in Business Management.

She is also a member of several professional organizations such as the General Confederation of Morocco’s Entreprises (CGEM), the professional Association of Financing Companies (APSF), and the Professional Association of Payment Establishments (APEP).

The winners of the Berkeley Award are set to receive a Crystal Bear, a symbol of Berkeley University, in recognition of their skills.

The winners will also serve as “role models for the youth.”

The awards ceremony will take place in October 2021. The ceremony will be in person, but this will depend on the COVID-19 situation.