COVID-19: Over Two Million Receive Second Vaccine in Morocco

Morocco has now vaccinated 4 million with their first dose as the country records 466 new cases

Spread the love

Rabat – Health authorities in Morocco have now vaccinated 2,116,081 citizens against the COVID-19 virus. Morocco’s vaccination campaign has now reached 4,244,651 with their first dose, with half now haven received their immunity-giving second jab.

Over the last 24 hours, 466 new cases were detected in Morocco, as well as another 8 COVID-19 related deaths. Meanwhile, the country reported 578 recoveries, leading to an active case count of 4,038.

Since the emergence of the virus in Morocco, the country has now recorded 490,088 cases and 8,745 COVID-19 related deaths. Health officials continue to issue 9,960 tests over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of issued tests to 5,336,889.

Hospitals in Morocco are caring for 408 severe cases, with 26 receiving invasive intubation and 239 patients on breathing support through ventilators. Currently, 12.9% of Morocco’s intensive care beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients.

Regionally, Grand Casablanca-Settat continues to be the worst-affected area, with 332 new cases and five related deaths. The Oriental region reported 36 new cases and one deaths, followed by Marrakech-Safi (29 new cases, no deaths) Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (28 new cases, one death) and Tanger-Tetouan-Al Hoceima, where 17 new cases and one death were reported.

Fortunately health officials reported no further COVID-19 related deaths in Morocco.

Souss-Massa reported 6 new cases, followed by Beni Mellal-Khenifra with five, Daraa-Tafilalet and Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra which both recorded four new cases each. Dakhla-Oued Eddahab and Fes-Meknes both detected two new cases each and Guelmim-Oued Noun recorded one new case.