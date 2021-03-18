Uighur Muslims, EU Agrees on Sanctions Against China for Human Rights Abuse

China repeatedly denied the accusations that linked it to human rights abuses and violations against the Uighur Muslim minority.

Rabat – The European Union (EU) agreed to put four individuals and an entity from China on the blacklist for violating human rights.

EU ambassadors approved travel blocks and froze the assets of the four Chinese individuals, and one entity, Al Jazeera reported.

The names of the individuals and the entity are yet to be made public after the official approval from EU foreign ministers on March 22.

The sanctions against China are the first since an EU arms embargo in 1989 after the Tiananmen Square crackdown, the news outlet added.

An EU diplomat explained that the European organization adopted restrictive measures against “serious human rights violations and abuses.”

NGOs and activists have been accusing China of human rights abuses against the Uighur Muslim minority

China has faced international scrutiny for its treatment of the Uighur Muslim minority for years.

In 2019, leaked Communist party documents unveiled China’s policy on detention camps for Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang.

The list of documents included a memo from 2017, showing China’s instruction to police officers on how to run the detention camps.

In the instructions, the Communist party chief in Xingang gave restrictive guidelines on student activities in the detention camps.

The instructions called for strict management and monitoring of student activists to prevent escapes during class, eating periods, toilet breaks, and bath time.

The memo also claimed that China authorized total video surveillance of Uighur Muslims.

China has repeatedly denied all allegations of its persecution of Uighur Muslims, describing the detention camps as “voluntary.”