US Sahara Recognition, Morocco Must Choose Action Over Complacency

Morocco should also be mindful of the importance of the questions of human rights and individual freedom in the Biden administration’s agenda.

Spread the love

Washington D.C – The language US Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price used in a February 22 speech suggests that the Biden administration has no intention to backtrack US recognition of Morocco’s sovereignty over its Sahara. The statement contains a key phrase: When he said that the US supports the international community’s efforts to resolve this conflict, he said, “the dispute in Morocco.”

This expression is of capital political importance because it denotes that the conflict is taking place in Morocco and not between Morocco and a territory that does not belong to it. This is a clear declaration of the new administration’s intentions and shows that it considers Western Sahara as an integral part of Moroccan territory.

The American official’s statement is a setback for Algeria, almost burying its hopes to see the Biden administration renegue on the commitment of his predecessor. Since December, Algeria has left no stone unturned to push back against the US move. It has mobilized its supporters, its allies in Africa, and its lobby in the United States to convince the new administration to reconsider US recognition of Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara. Its strategy has thus far failed.

That being said, Morocco has not won the race and cannot relax its efforts. On the contrary, Morocco should build on the political momentum it achieved in the last few months and carry out an unprecedented diplomatic and communication campaign with all members of Congress, whether in the House or the Senate, as well as with the administration, the media and the think tank community.

How Morocco can advance its position in Washington

To achieve its goal, Morocco must secure contracts with carefully selected public relations firms. These agencies should have well-known experience in the field, strong relations with Congress people and their staff, and a successful track record in lobbying US decision makers on behalf of foreign countries.

Morocco must also interact and work extensively with influential think tanks in Washington. This could be done through the launch of joint programs between US think tanks and their Moroccan counterparts, continuous participation of Moroccan officials in their panel discussions and briefings, as well as offering donations to finance a set of programs or studies.

Thinks tanks play an essential role in influencing US foreign policy and shaping political discourse. In what is known as the “revolving door,” many think tank officials have either previously worked in one of the US administrations or in Congress and then moved on to work for a think tank, or vice versa. Very often members of think tanks give periodic hearings to members of Congress to update them about developments taking place in countries where US interests are at stake.

Though they stress their independence and the objectivity of their research, think tanks are for the most part beholden to their donors. Numerous research papers and studies have documented how think tanks often toe their donor’s line, abstain from publishing content hostile to them, and push the US government to adopt policies that align with their agenda. Think tanks have an outsized and determining influence in Washington, since lawmakers, government officials, and the media rely on their respective experts’ expertise to inform their decision-making and reporting.

Morocco should draw from the examples of other many countries that have used think tanks as a gateway to buy influence, shape the media’s narrative, and sway policy. Morocco needs to launch a long-term campaign in order to enlighten the American public, fight the stereotype circulating about it in the media, and convert the theoretical support it enjoys from much of the American political elite into real and tangible support.

The need to set the narrative

We live in a world of perceptions, storytelling, narratives, and counter-narratives. Whoever is good at storytelling, succeeds in setting the narrative succeeds in influencing people’s minds and hearts and, consequently, shaping public opinion as well as the media.

Morocco has won a political battle, but the diplomatic war of attrition against Algeria is far from over. It must now win the narrative and communication battle and make its voice heard to international public opinion.

Morocco should work tirelessly to control the narrative by means of a sustained communication campaign to educate the public about its position; the legal, historical, and political aspects of the conflict; as well as its importance in American foreign policy in North and S-Saharan Africa, its role in the fight against terrorism, its promotion of inter-religious coexistence, and the place of the Jewish community in Morocco’s history.

The general American public are unfamiliar with these aspects, including members of Congress. Moroccans say repeatedly that Morocco enjoys a strong relationship with the United States. In reality, the majority of Americans, including the majority of politicians, journalists, and observers, know little to nothing about Morocco and when they hear or read about our country, it is often negative and related to restricting freedom of expression.

A communications campaign should counter misinformation

The major problem dampening Morocco’s gains is that of communication. Morocco has very rock-solid arguments, whether historically or legally, but it struggles to effectively communicate on its position. Polisario and Algeria take advantage of this lack with a greater presence on the ground and better communication. They have a powerful tool in adopting the discourse of victimization, as people tend to sympathize with the “underdog.”

Morocco should recognize this and redouble its efforts to thwart the Algerian narrative and to convince the international community of its position’s merit. For example, since 2007, Moroccan officials have been heard talking about the autonomy plan, but they rarely explained in detail how this plan complies with international law and the principle of self-determination. Morocco should make efforts to explain this to the international community.

Morocco should also be mindful of the importance of the questions of human rights and individual freedom in the Biden administration’s agenda.

Unquestionably, the importance of promoting human rights and fundamental freedoms in Morocco will be among the first issues Secretary of State Anthony Blinken addresses during his first telephone conversation with his Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita.

Morocco should work diligently with the new administration and take heed of its priorities, especially with regards to human rights and the defense of basic freedoms. Uncalculated steps that undermine these would constitute gifts to Morocco’s opponents, helping them to obtain the sympathy of Congress, the US administration, and the US public at large.

Samir Bennis is the co-founder of Morocco World News. You can follow him on Twitter @SamirBennis.