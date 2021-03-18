Morocco’s Flight Suspension Concerns 32 Countries in Total

The suspension will run until April 10.

Rabat – Morocco’s National Airports Office (ONDA) released the full list of countries with whom Morocco has suspended flights to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The list includes 32 countries, for which the flight suspension is in place as part of Morocco’s proactive measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 and its variants.

The flight suspension concerns Argentina, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Botswana, Croatia, Mozambique, Poland, Norway, Finland, Greece, Lebanon, Kuwait, Algeria, Egypt, Italy, Belgium, Turkey, Sweden, Germany, Cameroon, and the Netherlands.

The other countries that Morocco suspended flights with include Australia, Portugal, Switzerland, Ukraine, Czech Republic, Austria, Ireland, Brazil, New Zealand, the UK, South Africa, and Denmark.

ONDA explained that the suspension also concerns passengers traveling from these countries via another country.

Morocco suspended flights with the aforementioned countries gradually. It remains to be seen whether the North African country will suspend flights with more countries.

The flight suspension is set to continue until April 10, which also marks the expiration date of Morocco’s state of emergency extension.

Morocco introduced the state of emergency on March 2020, allowing authorities to take immediate measures related to COVID-19.

Like all countries across the world, Morocco continues to report COVID-19 cases on a daily basis.

To date, Morocco has reported over 490,088 COVID-19 cases, including 477,305 recoveries and 8,745 deaths.

Despite the decrease in active COVID-19 cases, the country continues to remain vigilant against the pandemic, which has impacted the socio-economic situation across Morocco’s regions.

Morocco is also hoping for a return to normal life with the launch of the vaccination campaign.

Morocco has managed to administer the first dose of a vaccine to 4,244,651 people thus far.

Around 2,116,081 people already received both doses.