Manal Benchlikha’s NIYA Inspires Moroccan Youth, International Academia

Benchlikha was considered an artistic activist as early as 2014, when she encouraged the younger generation to vote in the national elections in the music video “Mantsayadch” with Ahmed Soultan, Dizzy Dros, DJ Van, Muslim, and Shayfeen.

Spread the love

Miami – Inspiring everyone from millennials to university-level lecturers, Manal Benchlikha’s song “NIYA” pays tribute to Moroccan culture-specific customs as the artist works towards the release of her album “360” in May.

At the age of 27, urban pop singer-songwriter Manal Benchlikha has reached audiences from around the globe, showing off her artistic talent and advocating for female empowerment.

Her debut single “Denia,” which earned her the title of Best Female Artist from North Africa in 2015 at the African Music Awards, highlighted her unique music lyrics and jumpstarted her journey to success. Followed by the release of “Kolchi Ban” in 2017 and “Taj” in 2018, Benchlikha’s music videos spurred a wave of public attention as she denounced the stereotypes induced by a historically patriarchal society.

Benchlikha was considered an artistic activist as early as 2014, when she encouraged the younger generation to vote in the national elections in the music video “Mantsayadch” with Ahmed Soultan, Dizzy Dros, DJ Van, Muslim, and Shayfeen.

In an exclusive statement to Morocco World News, Manal Benchlikha emphasized the value she attributes by using her music videos as a medium to address crucial topics such as gender stereotypes and feminism.

She specified, “I work closely with my team to ensure that my music videos are produced in such a way that they depict crucial societal messages with a subtle air of sarcasm at times.”

As she addresses controversial topics pertinent to her culture and society, Manal Benchlikha unapologetically voices her opinion while embracing and celebrating her roots and identity in these music videos.

Her song “NIYA” propelled a handful of commentaries and praise. It entailed the story of a loving geisha or “shikha” who impatiently awaits her beloved to come and ask for her hand in marriage. Yet in a society where her occupation is frowned upon and her fate doomed, she never fulfills this fantasy.

The music video featured on platforms across the nation and transcended borders, honoring a golden era with vivid representations of the rich stylistic period and customs of the kingdom.

Extending beyond the walls of the music industry and its audience, a professor presented Manal Benchlikha’s “NIYA” in a college-level lecture at the University of Miami, in the United States, as a source to discuss the preservation of cultural customs through modern mediums.

When asked about the incorporation of Benchlikha’s music video in the lecture, Dr. Suja R. Sawafta, professor of Arabic studies in the Department of Modern Languages and Literatures, applauded Benchlikha’s work. She told MWN, “It pays homage to the traditional aspects of Moroccan culture—specifically the culture that is preserved, practiced, and created by women for other women and by women for the broader Moroccan socio-cultural fabric.”

“We see the duality of femininity in this video,” she stated, “how it is joyous and full of celebration and how it is equally painful and filled with a great deal of expectation, which can sometimes become burdensome for women to carry.”

“Yet,” she added,” “Manal’s vision of these dynamics does not sacrifice the visual stimulant of beauty though it seeks to relay a potent political message.”

Manal Benchlikha is undoubtedly leaving her distinct mark around the globe as she continues to use her artistic talent to inspire the public and preserve the precious Moroccan culture. She is currently working to release her latest album, “360,” by May 2021, while also handling the launch of her brand Bari & Soch, and using her platforms to positively influence the public.