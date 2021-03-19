AstraZeneca, Morocco Warns Against Fake News on Vaccination Campaign

Rumors and concerns emerged following several countries’ decision to suspend the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Rabat – Morocco’s Head of Government Saad Eddine El Othmani condemned the spread of fake news on the country’s vaccination campaign against COVID-19.

On Thursday in the Government Council meeting, El Othmani reassured citizens and residents in Morocco regarding the safety of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Recently, concerns and rumors on the vaccine mounted after several countries decided to suspend the use of AstraZeneca’s injection.

El Othmani said that Morocco’s National Scientific Committee issued its scientific opinion based on a scientific study on the effects of this vaccine in Morocco.

The scientific committee under the Ministry of Health ruled that Morocco will maintain using the vaccine.

The ad hoc committee, working under the Ministry of Health, explained that Morocco administered 5,992,789 doses of vaccines, including 4,628,695 from Oxford/AstraZeneca, and 1,364,088 from Sinopharm, as of March 15.

El Othmani welcomed the progress of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign and commended citizens, security teams, and all stakeholders who are contributing to the success of the campaign.

El Othmani also commended efforts to provide more vaccines to Morocco to achieve the country’s set objective, stressing the need to continue to implement the precautionary and health measures which the government extended at the beginning of the week.

The head of government called on citizens to be more patient amid lockdown measures, which seek to contain the spread of the virus.

“Morocco made great achievements and success-stories on many levels, of which it can be proud, the latest of which is the national vaccination campaign.”

Morocco uses AstraZeneca and Sinopharm vaccines. The North African country also approved use of the Sputnik V and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

Spain’s EFE reported that Morocco already ordered one million doses of the Russian vaccine.

Morocco is considered among the eight countries who are leading the vaccination campaign across the world.

Morocco vaccinated 4,252,723 people as of March 18.

People who received second doses of the vaccine reached 2,246,753.