Cegelec Maroc To Cover One of Africa’s Tallest Tower’s Technical Needs

Rabat – Cegelec Maroc, the local subsidiary of the French energy provider VINCI Energies, won the contract for the technical lots for one of Africa’s tallest towers, in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire.



The developers awarded Cegelec Maroc all technical lots concerning “Tower F.” The over 60 floor and 283-meter-high tower will be built in Abidjan’s Plateau administrative district. The contract, which amounts to $70.5 million (MAD 633 million), covers air conditioning and ventilation, smoke extraction, fire protection and fire safety, access control and video surveillance, high current electricity, as well as sanitary plumbing.



The potentially record-setting tower will accommodate administrative services and offices. It includes a 200-seat auditorium on the first floor and a space for ceremonies.



The administrative district unveiled towers A, B, and C at the end of the 1970s, following with towers D and E in 1984. The construction of Tower F began in January, with the drilling of 70 foundation bars for what is to be one of the tallest towers in Africa. Builders will inject the 62-meter-deep diaphragm wall panels “at a point.”



In recent times, Moroccan businesses have increasingly established themselves as reliable partners in infrastructure and beyond. Several Moroccan businesses have already established themselves in Cote d’Ivoire, notably in the fields of finance, telecommunications, and real estate.



In July 2020, Moroccan housing operator “Palmeraie Developpement” signed a convention with Cote d’Ivoire’s government to build 15,000 accommodations for local teachers.



The project requires an investment of approximately 350 billion CFA Francs ($601 million) and will be built over a 128-hectare area in Bingerville, 10 kilometers east of Abidjan.



In 2019, Moroccan medical company Agentis launched the construction of a $50 million regional hospital project in Cote d’Ivoire, covering 18,737 square meters, on a 10-hectare property. The center will have a 200 bed capacity and will provide a wide range of services including surgery, pediatric services, and obstetrics.