Western Sahara, Algeria Claims To Support What Sahrawis ‘Decide’

Rabat – In an attempt to clear up its image amid controversial remarks and hostility against Morocco, Algeria’s Foreign Minister Sabri Boukadoum claimed his country is supporting any solution Sahrawis choose to end the dispute over Western Sahara.

Radio Algerienne published recent remarks from Boukadoum on Thursday, in which the Algerian FM reiterated his country’s hostile position challenging Morocco’s territorial integrity.

He said Algeria’s position “has not and will not change, because it is not only a question of international law but of our deep conviction that there will be no settlement without free and transparent consultation.”

He said that Algeria does not intend to speak on behalf of Sahrawis or to take their place.

“I tell you in the clearest way, we will support what the Sahrawis decide, but it is absolutely out of the question for Algeria to replace anyone,” he claimed.

He added that his country is not imposing any solution against the wishes of the Sahrawis, implying that Algeria would support Sahrawis if they chose Morocco’s Autonomy Plan.

Algeria, which hosts, arms, finances, and militarizes Polisario, has long expressed hostility against Morocco’s territorial integrity and sovereignty over Western Sahara.

The Algerian government spares no effort to spread Polisario’s fake “war” allegations and tout support for their “self-determination” and “independence” claims.

In addition to intervening in Morocco’s domestic affairs, Algeria also launched a campaign to incite pro-Polisario propaganda in the international sphere.

Algeria’s mounting frustration

Earlier this month, Algeria’s government launched efforts to counter the use of Morocco’s undivided map at international events and on official websites.

Several websites linked to the US government adopted Morocco’s integral map in line with recent developments in Western Sahara.

The US State Department and Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) have both started using Morocco’s undivided map.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) also started using a map of Morocco that includes the southern provinces.

The move angered Algeria, which called on all of its departments, including diplomats, to request the withdrawal of all documents and maps that show an integral Morocco at all international events they attend.

In its article featuring Boukadoum’s recent remarks on Algeria, Radio Algerienne also cited “attacks” from Rabat against Algiers.

Boukadoum answered questions regarding the alleged attacks from Morocco, saying that “Algeria does not insult.”

The claims, however, contradict Algerian officials’ viral online narrative against Morocco.

Officials from Algeria repeatedly target Morocco in their remarks, with some of them calling for the revival of the Arab Maghreb Union without Morocco.

In February, the leader of Algeria’s Movement of Society for Peace party (MSP), Abderazak Makr, said: “It is imperative to exclude Morocco from the AMU, since it has brought the Zionist enemy [Israel] to our borders and we no longer trust them.”

Some Algerian officials also attacked Morocco’s recent decisions, including the announcement of establishing ties with Israel and the introduction of a bill legalizing cannabis for medical and therapeutic use.