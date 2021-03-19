Weather Office Forecasts Heavy Thunderstorms, Snowfall to Last Until Sunday

The forecast predicts a drop in temperature in northern provinces and further rainfall.

Spread the love

Rabat – Morocco’s General Directorate of Meteorology (DMN) forecasts heavy thunderstorms and snowfall for today in several regions across Morocco from Friday to Sunday.

The weather office issued a special weather warning, to expect heavy thunderstorms ranging between 50 to 80 millimeters from Saturday 6 a.m. to Sunday 6 a.m. in the provinces of Chefchaouen, Mdiq-Fnideq, Tetouan, and Al Hoceima.

Rainfall ranging between 30 to 50 millimeters will hit the provinces of Fahs-Anjra, Larache, Ouezzane, Assilah, Nador, and Driouch.

Rainfall will be stronger in some regions than others, the DMN explained.

Today moderate thunderstorms of 15 to 25 millimeters are expected in Al Haouz, Azilal, Beni Mellal, Midelt, El Hajeb, Meknes, Taza, Sefrou, Guercif, Khemisset, Errachidia, and Fez.

Moderate thunderstorms ranging between 15 to 25 millimeters will affect Benslimane, Berrechid, Casablanca, Kenitra, Mohammedia, Nouaceur, Rabat, Sale, and Skhirat-Temara on Saturday between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

In addition to rainfall, snowfall from 15 to 30 centimeters is expected from Friday to Sunday in the provinces of Al Haouz, Al Hoceima, Azilal, Beni Mellal, Boulemane, Chefchaouen, Ifrane, Khenifra, Midelt, Sefrou, and Taza.

Strong winds of 75 to 85 kilometers per hour are forecasted for the provinces of Assa-Zag, Chtouka-Ait-Baha, Guelmim, Ouarzazate, Sidi Ifni, Tata, and Tiznit on Saturday.

The same weather will also hit the Tata, Tetouan, Tinzint, and Tangier-Assilah regions.

The DMN forecasts a drop in temperatures from Saturday to Sunday in the provinces of Al Haouz-Azilal, Beni Mellal, Ifrane, Ouarzazate, Tinghir, Bouleman, and Midelt.

Minimum temperatures will range from -6 to -1 degrees Celsius, while maximum temperatures will range between -1to +4 degrees Celsius in the same regions.