Morocco, Hungary Seek to Strengthen Migration, Security Cooperation

Morocco is Hungary's third-largest trading partner in Africa. The two countries are bound by a cooperation protocol dating back to 1995.

Rabat – Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita held a telephone interview on March 18 with his counterpart from Hungary Peter Szijjarto.

During the phone call, the two ministers expressed their mutual satisfaction regarding the “excellent” relations between the two countries, which have continued to develop since King Mohammed VI’s visit to Hungary in 2016, according to Morocco’s state media.

The call reflects Morocco’s plans to diversify its cooperation across continental Europe and aligns with Hungary’s position on strengthening its diplomatic ties with North African countries.

The dynamic between the two countries has found a new impetus thanks to the shared interest to diversify areas of bilateral cooperation and to establish a model of strategic partnership, based on the new neighborhood policy of the European Union.

As a member of the Union for the Mediterranean, Morocco plays a key role in the European neighborhood policy and is an important player beyond its Mediterranean coast.

The two ministers agreed to work jointly for other regions, capitalizing on the respective strengths of Morocco and Hungary as gateways to Africa. The conversation emphasized cooperation in regard to migration policies and security for both countries, as Szijjarto stated, “to relieve sub-Saharan migration pressure.” The talks also touched on increasing contingents participating in EU military operations in the Sahel.

Szijjarto also commended Morocco’s management of the COVID-19 pandemic, in particular the success of the vaccination campaign, which he said reflects Morocco’s seriousness and credibility as a reliable partner on the international scene.

The Hungarian minister saluted Morocco’s contribution to the resolution of the situation in Libya and welcomed its role as a provider of peace and stability both in Africa and in the Middle East.