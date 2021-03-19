Mohammed V University, Moroccan Startups Ink Research, Innovation Deals

The collaboration agreements are in the fields of environmental sustainability and FinTech.

Rabat — President of Morocco’s Mohammed V University, Mohammed Rhachi, along with the Director of the City of Innovation, Bouchaib Bounabat, signed on Friday partnership agreements in the field of research and innovation with four startup companies.

The companies are Rifso, directed by Salah-eddine Barakat, Green Watech, represented by Salma Bougarrani, SafeDemat, represented by El Houssain Ben Messaoud, and Eco-Dome Maroc, represented by Younes Ouazri.

The agreements seek to advance innovation, scientific research, and exchange of expertise between the businesses and the university, Morocco’s state media reported.

The agreement with Rifso focuses on the field of FinTech (financial technology) through the project “Funding 4.0.”

The second agreement, with Green Watech, zeroes in on developing innovative solutions for wastewater treatment, under the broader umbrella of environmental sustainability. The partnership applies to the “Green Amane” project.

The agreement with SafeDemat has an aim of developing technological innovations for a digital transformation, as part of the “Safe Digital City” project.

The objective of the agreement with Eco-Dome Maroc is to create and improve solutions and creative products for environmental protection and sustainability, especially in the areas of green building and rural tourism infrastructure. The partnership applies to the “Creativity City” project.

Ouazri said that the agreement will foster collaboration between young researchers and project directors, according to the same source.

Mohamed Rhachi said in a statement to Morocco World News that this initiative has an impact that characterizes a new quality in the partnership, which is a special win-win partnership.

“These kinds of fundamental agreements will benefit the university and our partners in the short term and the long term economically, as well as secure the results of scientific research carried out by universities and university institutions affiliated with Mohammed V University,” Rhachi added.

Rhachi emphasized that these startup companies will find at Mohammed V University support and that they will together work to achieve the goals of all parties involved.