Occupational Therapy Association Hosts Tangier Conference

Experts from five continents will come together virtually to discuss a wide range of rehabilitation-related topics.

Rabat – The Occupational Therapy Association of Morocco is organizing its third annual conference, which it will hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The virtual event will be hosted from the University of New England’s Tangier Campus.

Occupational therapy is the practice of helping patients develop, recover, or maintain physical abilities, often after a traumatic accident or injury.

This year’s event will focus on the ever-present need for qualified professionals to provide physical and mental rehabilitation for patients in need. That need is greater than ever and this year will pay particular attention to the need for physical and mental rehabilitation during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Free and open to the public, the occupational therapy conference will be broadcast live through the Occupational Therapy Association of Morocco’s Facebook page as well as on popular video streaming platform Zoom.

The Occupational Therapy Association of Morocco is inviting anyone interested in the field to use Zoom (Zoom webinar ID number: 93343551929) without the need to pre-register.

Dr. Said Nafai, founder of the Occupational Therapy Association of Morocco, stated that “conference attendees will have the opportunity to learn from and interact with experts from 5 continents about a wide range of rehabilitation topics.” Additionally Dr. Nafai added that “an opportunity like this will help in advancing healthcare and education in Morocco.”