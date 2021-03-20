Winning high schools are now licensed to have the label of International School Award on display for three years.

Rabat – In partnership with the Ministry of National Education, Vocational Training, and Higher Education, the British Council has awarded the prestigious International School Award (ISA) to twenty Moroccan high schools. The award ceremony took place on Friday in Rabat.

The British Council received applications from 30 Moroccan high schools from seven different regions. The 20 winning high schools are now licensed to use the coveted label, International School Award, for a period of three years.

Handing the award were guests of honor from the Ministry of Education and the British Council. Winning high schools also received a trophy and certificates for the school, the director, and coordinator of the ISA.

The International School Award (ISA) provides a context to practice new skills in information and communication technologies (ICT) and pedagogy in a safe and structured way, according to a statement of the British Council.

For Tony Reilly, the Director of the British Council, “the ISA is a prestigious mark of honor for schools that can provide an international dimension to teaching and learning.”

The British Council is also keen to support Morocco’s education through the “connected classes” project (Connecting Classrooms Online). The project helps schools in over 30 countries build sustainable partnerships with schools across the UK and between them, Reilly said.

The program provides teachers and school heads with professional development and online access to resources to support them, and rewards schools that succeed in providing knowledge to young people and skills necessary to live and work in a growing economy, according to the Director of the British Council.

Launched in 2015, the program aims to strengthen the capacities of 65,000 teachers and 20,000 principals around the world to help them integrate a set of basic skills into the curriculum. The project is also designed to improve education in both the UK and abroad.