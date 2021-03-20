Morocco Records Another 444 New COVID-19 Cases, 484 Recoveries

Amid the national vaccination campaign new cases and deaths continue to be reported

Rabat – Health authorities in Morocco reported 444 new COVID-19 cases, 484 recoveries and 8 related deaths over the past 24 hours as its vaccination campaign continues. Since its emergence in Morocco the COVID-19 pandemic has infected a total of 491,463 people and caused 8,763 deaths nationwide.

Testing continues unabated as 11,678 new tests were issued over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of issued tests to 5,369,133.

Hospitals across Morocco are currently caring for 406 severe cases amid 3,830 total cases across the country. 25 citizens had to undergo invasive intubation while 239 patients are on breathing support through the use of ventilators.

Morocco has now vaccinated 4,264,168 citizens with their first COVID-19 vaccine of which 2,423,380 received their second dose.

Regionally deaths have fallen into the single digits, but new cases continue to be detected every day.

The densely populated region of Grand Casablanca-Settat was again the worst affected as local authorities reported 313 new cases and 6 deaths. Next is Rabat-Sale-Kenitra where 32 new cases were found and no related deaths occured over the past 24 hours.

Morocco’s capital region was followed by the Oriental region (26 new cases, no deaths), Marrakech-Safi (23 cases, one death), and Tanger-Tetouan-Al Hoceima where 13 new cases were discovered as well as one new related death.

The rest of Morocco fortunately did not record any new COVID-19 related deaths.

Officials in Souss-Massa detected 12 new cases while Dakhla-Oued Eddahab reported 11 cases over the past 24 hours.

In Daraa-Tafilalet health authorities detected 6 new cases, followed by Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (4), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (2), Fes-Meknes (2) and Guelmim-Oued Noun where no new cases were found and no related deaths were reported.