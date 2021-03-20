Sahrawi Activist Brings Case of Two Sahrawis Burned Alive Before UNHRC

A number of activists took the opportunity of the 46th session of the UN Human Rights Council (HRC) to expose the human rights breaches that Polisario commits inside the Tindouf camps.

Rabat – Polisario’s human rights abuses and atrocities are still surfacing, with the case of two young Sahrawis burned alive by Algerian soldiers in Tindouf last October being brought to the 46th session of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

The victims, Moha Ould Hamdi Ould Suelem and Ali Idrissi, were burned alive on October 19, 2020. The Algerian soldiers threw blankets soaked in gasoline on the victims and watched them burn alive.

Sahrawi activist Naji Moulay Lahsen narrated the incident while speaking under item 5 of the general debate in the session.

According to Moulay Lahsen, the events occurred when Sahrawi illegal gold miners, living in the Tindouf camps, were surprised on the afternoon of October 19, 2020, by an Algerian armed patrol near a camp located in the south of the Algerian town of Uinet Bellakraa.

Their co-workers managed to escape, but the two victims were trapped in the gold trench, he said.

The activist urged the HRC to draw more attention to the dire living situation inside the Tindouf camps where human rights are systematically violated and freedoms repressed and withheld.

The 46th session of the HRC was an opportunity for a number of activists and human rights organizations to highlight the serious human rights breaches Polisario militias commit against the Sahrawi people inside the Tindouf camps. The breaches take place in clear view of the Algerian authorities.

Activists hold Algeria responsible for the serious abuse in the camps, that are located inside its territory.

Polisario has been always in a position of misconduct due to the systematic embezzlement of aid from international humanitarian organizations carrying necessary food and medicines.

While the Sahrawi people living in the Moroccan territory enjoy all their fundamental rights guaranteed by the 2011 constitution, their counterparts who live in the camps suffer malnutrition and certain health conditions, such as anemia, due to lack of clean drinking water, food, and medicine.