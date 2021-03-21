Eswatini Reiterates Support for Morocco’s Sovereignty over Western Sahara

While Algeria eagerly obstructs Morocco’s efforts in completing its territorial sovereignty, most observers applaud Rabat’s continuous actions to improve the living conditions of the Sahrawi people.

Rabat – Eswatini‘s ambassador to Rabat, Promise Msibi, said on Saturday that his country “will forever be alongside” Morocco in the defense of its full sovereignty over Western Sahara, firmly rejecting any infringement to its territorial integrity.

Speaking on the sidelines of a visit to the Consulate General of Eswatini in the city of Laayoune in southern Morocco, Msibi stressed that “no one has the right to interfere in the question of the territorial integrity of Morocco. This question must be left in the hands of King Mohammed VI and the people of this great Kingdom.”

The Ambassador, who is also the permanent representative of the Kingdom of Eswatini to the African Union (AU) in Addis Ababa, was impressed by the large-scale development projects carried out in Morocco’s southern provinces to improve the living conditions of the Sahrawi people.

“It is incredible what I saw here. These flagship constructions offer enormous business and employment opportunities to so many people,” he said.

According to him, the important infrastructure projects carried out in the region will certainly “facilitate” trade and economic cooperation between Europe and Africa.

Msibi also highlighted King Mohammed VI’s strategic vision to “advance the views and objectives of the African Union and regional integration,” while describing the relations between Mbabane and Rabat as “excellent.”

The diplomat’s visit to Laâyoune was to ensure “that all the necessary conditions are in place so that the consulate general accomplishes its mission in an effective and efficient manner.”

Accompanied by the secretary-general of the wilaya of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra, Ibrahim Boutmilat, the ambassador then paid a visit to the Specialized Institute of Applied Technology (ISTA) in Al-Wahda city in Laâyoune.

Spread over an area of ​​3,000 m2, the multidisciplinary institute offers 1,100 teaching places in various professions, including industry, construction, and public works, early childhood education, electromechanics, topography, the automotive industry, presenting a diversified portfolio of more than ten sectors.