Air Traffic Down 73.24% at the End of February 2021

Rabat – Moroccan airports received 1,063,224 passengers in the first two months of 2021, down 73.24% compared to the same period last year, according to the National Airports Office (ONDA).

The Mohammed V airport in Casablanca recorded 520,613 passengers, down 67.25%. Following are the airports of Marrakech (105,378), Tangier (94,703), and Nador (64,994), said the ONDA in a statement.

In February alone, Morocco’s air traffic decreased by 78.47% (420,384 passengers). The Mohammed V airport received 211,800 passengers (-71.29%), while the airport of Tangier Ibn Battouta, which ranks second in terms of number of passengers, has suffered a decline of 63.77% ( 37,969 passengers).

With 102,899 passengers, domestic air traffic recorded a decline of about 55.98%, noted the ONDA statement.

With the travel restrictions worldwide, the air sector was the most impacted by the sanitary and precautionary measures enforced by countries.