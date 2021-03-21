India to Delay Shipment of AstraZeneca Vaccines to Morocco

The delay in delivering AstraZeneca shipments will also concern Saudi Arabia and Brazil.

Rabat – The Serum Insite of India (SII) has informed Morocco of a potential delay in the delivery of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

Quoting a “source with direct knowledge of the matter,” Reuters reported that the institute has notified Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and Morocco that they should expect some delay in the next round of deliveries due to local demand in India.

The news outlet also cited the wave of domestic criticism that Indian authorities have faced “for donating or selling more doses than inoculations conducted at home, despite reporting the most number of coronavirus infections.”

India has to date confirmed about 11.6 million COVID-19 cases, with more infections reported on a daily basis.

AstraZeneca has so far supplied Morocco with seven million doses to date.

Saudi Arabia, Morocco and Brazil each ordered 20 million doses from AstraZeneca.

Morocco also uses the Sinopharm vaccine.

To secure more vaccine doses, Morocco also ordered Sputnik V vaccine from Russia and approved the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to continue its national vaccination campaign.

To date, Morocco has vaccinated 4,264,168 people.

About 2,423,380 people have received their second doses.

By March 20, Morocco had reported in total 491,463 COVID-19 cases, including 478,870 recoveries, and 8,763 deaths.

As of March 15, the national scientific committee found Morocco had administered 5,992,789 doses of vaccines, including 4,628,695 from Oxford/AstraZeneca, and 1,364,088 from Sinopharm.

The committee released data on AstraZeneca after a number of European governments questioned the safety and efficiency of the vaccine. Since then, several countries have ruled the suspension of the use of the vaccine, including France.

Morocco, however, announced its decision to maintain the use of the vaccine, ensuring its safety and warning against what it sees as unsubstantiated or politicized news obstructing much-needed progress on the vaccination front as the world still battles against COVID-19.