UNFPA Supports the Upcoming Population and Housing Census in Morocco

On 18 March, Luis Mora, the representative of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFAP) in Morocco, outlined the Fund’s firm support for Morocco’s forthcoming general population and housing census, which is scheduled for 2024, in a meeting with Ahmed Lahlimi Alami, the High Commissioner for Planning (HCP).

“UNFPA strongly supports the Kingdom of Morocco for the implementation of the upcoming population census, by integrating the most advanced technologies at the international level,” Mora said.

For his part, Lahlimi said that Morocco is collaborating with the UNFPA to prepare for the forthcoming general census of the population via meetings between experts from both sides.

In this meeting, Mora lauded the essence of the alliance as well as the “historic” collaboration with the HCP, which is recognized as a national and international reference institution.

The cooperation between the two parties involves the creation of the region’s first database.

In this regard, Mora noted that this partnership is a “unique experience in the Arab world and in Africa.”

Lahlimi expressed satisfaction as well with the level of collaboration, which has resulted in the launch of major projects and the completion of many others, citing the kingdom’s advanced regionalization model as exceptional and likely to be replicated in other countries through the Fund.

The high commissioner for planning also addressed the efforts made in partnership with UNFPA in the field of family studies, noting that the constant shift that Moroccan families are witnessing would serve as the basis for a slew of new work including the situation of youth and women.