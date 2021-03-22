The Ph.D. holder obtained his doctorate in “the Energy Valuation of Waste” with the highest mention.

Rabat – In an unprecedented step in the history of Morocco’s education, a doctoral researcher, who also works as a sanitation worker, discussed his thesis with his work uniform, in honor and appreciation for the exceptional effort of hygiene workers.

The researcher, Abdellah Wikmane, defended his doctoral thesis to obtain his Ph.D. in the field of environmental engineering at the Faculty of Science and Techniques (FST) affiliated with the Sultan Moulay Slimane University in the city of Beni Mellal. The thesis topic was “the Energy Valuation of Waste.”

After a picture of the Ph.D. holder wearing his sanitation worker uniform was widely shared on social media, internet users applauded and praised him for his initiative.

Living in Tinejdad (central-eastern Morocco), Wikmane, who obtained his doctorate degree with the highest mention, said that the initiative is a tribute to the indispensable sanitation workers, his father, and to honor the profession that he used to finance his studies.

For him, the initiative is a form of gratitude for the great sacrifices taken by “cleaning engineers” during the pandemic, as the workers were in the front line and at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19 as they are collecting waste potentially contaminated with the virus.

The juries, professors, and attendees all congratulated the candidate on his initiative.