Para-Athletics Grand Prix 2021, Morocco Wins Nine Medals

Rabat – Morocco’s team of handisports won nine medals on the first day of the 2021 Grand Prix of Tunis Para-Athletics, including three gold, three silver, and three bronze. The competition took place in Tunis, Tunisia, from March 18 to March 20.

Mohamed Fouad Yazimi won the gold for Morocco in the 5.000 m (T12) setting the record of 14:42.96 in the race.

Mohamed Fouad Yazimi expressed his delight with his results, praising the event’s organization and thanking the Royal Moroccan Federation of Sports for the Disabled (FRMSPH) for its continued support to the disabled athletes in Morocco.

The other holders of the two gold medals are Saida Amoudi, who won the shot-put event in (F33/34) category, and Ayoub Sadni, who won the 200 meters race (T46/47).

As for the silver medals, Youssef Benibrahim came in second place with the record of 15:30.60 in the same race of the 5.000 m (T12).

Youssef Benibrahim said that he came to Tunisia to further enhance his record to qualify for the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo.

For Ben Ibrahim, the Grand Prix of Tunis is a chance to fine-tune Moroccan athletes’ preparations for the Olympics, especially with the global pandemic of COVID-19 making such gatherings extremely scarce.

The other holders of the silver medals are Aissa Ben Taleb in the race of 1.500 m (T13) and Addelfattah Bammou who earned both silver medal in the 800 m (T54) and bronze medal in the 100 m (T54).

Azeddine Nouiri and Faouzia Kissioui also earned a bronze medal in the Javelin throw (F33) and the weight throw (F33/34), respectively.

600 athletes representing 64 countries participated in the 2021 Grand Prix of Tunis Para-Athletics.