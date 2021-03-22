Mocro-Mafia, Trial of Moroccan-Dutch Ridouan Taghi Begins Today

Morocco assisted the Netherlands in the arrest of Ridouan Taghi, one of the most wanted men in Europe.

Spread the love

Rabat – Ridouan Taghi, former Europe’s most wanted suspect along with a group of individuals appeared in a court on Monday for their alleged involvement in “Mocro-mafia,” one of the largest drug-trafficking gangs in Europe.

The Moroccan-Dutch Ridouan Taghi was arrested in the UAE in December 2019. He served as the leader of the Mocro-Mafia, also known as Mocro Maffia, network.

Taghi was wanted for several murders, including drug trafficking and murder in different countries, including the Netherlands, Spain, and Belgium.

The AFP reported today that Taghi along with 16 other suspects allegedly involved in the Mocro-mafia went on trial today.

Judges opened the trial at a “heavily secured courthouse.”

Dutch media NOS reported that police transferred Taghi to the court in a helicopter.

“In the case file, a picture emerges of a well-oiled killing machine. Human life was worth nothing, given at least two murders involving mistaken identities,” prosecutors were quoted by AFP.

Following their arrest, Dutch media quoted police from the Netherlands, thanking Morocco for its help in arresting Taghi.

NL Times quoted Erik Akebroom, a police chief who extended thanks to his colleagues in Dubai and Morocco for their help in arresting Taghi.

“Teamwork is sometimes a tired concept, but it’s the key to success in tackling crime,” he said.

Moroccan intelligence reportedly shared information that helped police in the UAE to arrest Taghi, who was hiding in the country.

Reports also linked Taghi to the Cafe La Creme shooting, which took place in November 2019 in Marrakech.

The shooting resulted in the murder of a medical student and caused injuries to a classmate.

News reports said Morocco believes that Taghi ordered the attack.

Members of the mafia opened fire at the cafe before fleeing the scene.

The student murdered was not the intended target. The gunmen were targeting the cafe’s owner, Mustafa, also known as Moes.

Mocro Mafia is known for its numerous criminal activities, including cocaine distribution, cannabis trafficking, and money laundering.

Pending the verdict, Ridouan Taghi continues to deny all accusations against him.