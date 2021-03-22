French Parcel Delivery Provider Colis Prive to Expand to Morocco

Spread the love

Rabat – The private French parcel delivery provider Colis Prive announced, on March 22, its plan to enter the Moroccan market.



In addition to establishing a subsidiary company to operate in Morocco, Colis Prive also announced the international deployment of relay centers in Belgium and Luxembourg. This will be the first international expansion for the French delivery company which explained that “the activities in each new country will be operated either by subsidiaries, or by local operators which will be based on brand licenses and Colis Prive’s know-how.”



In France, Colis Prive operates on behalf of nearly 200 businesses, including some of the largest French and international e-retailers, as well as companies like Zalando, Fnac-Darty, and Nespresso.



With 3,800 delivery drivers in France, Colis Prive claims to be the leading private operator for delivery in the business-to-consumer (B2C) sector. The company hopes to cash in on the rise of online commerce during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Colis Prive will open its Moroccan subsidiary with the support of local operators, according to the press release.



“The deployment of Colis Prive internationally is a real strategic opportunity,” said Frederic Pons, one of the two co-founders of the company. “We have identified local partners and some of our clients have already indicated their desire to support us in these new countries,” he continued.



According to several news sites, both the Belgian and Luxembourg expansions will see 90% of its delivery fleet consist of electric vehicles. While the details of the company’s expansion into Morocco have not been made public, considering the North African country’s commitment to renewables, it is not out of the question for Colis Prive’s delivery fleet in Morocco to also use electric vehicles.



In October 2020, the international car manufacturer PSA Group and Morocco’s postal service, Barid Al-Maghrib, signed an agreement to develop an adapted version of the 100% electric “225 Citroen Ami” car.



Morocco’s postal service will use the electric car specifically for the mail-parcel delivery network across the country.