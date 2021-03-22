Italy, Charred Body of a Moroccan Found in a Train

According to his family, the boy went missing last January.

Spread the love

Rabat – The cleaning staff of an Italian train found a charred body lying on the roof of the “Intercity” night train on Friday, March 19, morning in the station of “Surbo,” an Italian town in the province of Lecce in south-eastern Italy. The discovery was reported to the authorities.

The train, which left Milan on March 18 in the evening and arrived in Lecce the next morning, was parked in the freight yard to be cleaned. The cleaning staff discovered the charred body while washing the train. The body was later identified thanks to the Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS), according to Lecce News 24.

The body belongs to a 17-year-old Italian boy of Moroccan descent. The boy disappeared last January from Piacenza, a city in northern Italy, and his family filed a complaint.

According to a report submitted by his family, the boy went missing since January. Because of the burns found on his hands and his back, the investigators suggested that the death was due to an electric shock. According to Alberto Tortorella, a pathologist, the boy must have died several hours before his body was discovered.

The police initially assumed that the boy climbed onto the roof of the train in order to avoid the conductor. But investigations are ongoing to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the boy’s death.

According to footage from surveillance cameras, the boy was last seen at Bologna’s train station. The body is currently in the morgue of the Vito Fazzi hospital in Lecce for autopsy.