King Mohammed VI Appoints Zineb El Adaoui President of Morocco’s Court of Auditors

Zineb El Adaoui will replace Driss Jettou, who served as president of the court of auditors since 2012.

Spread the love

Rabat – King Mohammed VI on Monday appointed Zineb Adaoui as the new president of Morocco’s Court of Auditors.

King Mohammed VI received El Adaoui today in Fez’s Royal Palace, according to a statement from the Royal Office.

Zineb El Adaoui will replace Driss Jettou, who served as the president of the court of auditors since 2012.

The court of audits ensures the protection of democratic values and principles, such as good governance, government accountability, administrative efficiency, and transparency.

El Adaoui served in several national positions. In 2014, the King appointed Zineb El Adaoui as governor of the region Gharb-Chrarda-Beni Hssen in the province of Kenitra.

The appointment made El Adaoui the first woman to hold this position.

Previously, she served as the Wali (governor) of the Souss-Massa region.

Born in 1960 in the province of El Jadida near Casablanca, El Adaoui holds “a degree in advanced economic studies,” according to the Royal Office statement.

She started her career in 1984 as a judge at the Court of Auditors.

She also served as the president of the regional, Rabat-based Court of Auditors.

Zineb El Adaoui also served as a member of the regionalization advisory commission in 2010.

She was also a member of the National Human Rights Council and the High Authority for National Dialogue on Justice Reform.