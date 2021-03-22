The appointment is part of a series of “royal nominations” designed to foster transparency, public accountability, and administrative efficiency in Morocco.

Rabat – King Mohammed VI received today at the royal palace in Fez the five newly-appointed members of the Higher Council of the Judiciary.

Among the new council members are Ahmed Ghazali and Mohamed Beabdellah, according to a statement by the royal cabinet.

The King renewed the membership of both members in the council.

King Mohammed VI also appointed Mohamed Zaoug, Mohamed Nassar, and Khalid Laraichi as new members of the council.

The new members were sworn-in before the King.

The royal palace said in a statement that the appointment of the five members falls under the royal prerogatives as prescribed by the constitution.

Attending the swearing-in ceremony were several high-ranking legal officials. These included President of the Court of Cassation and Deputy President of the Higher Council of the Judiciary Mohamed Abdel Nabaoui , as well as El Hassan Daki, the Public Prosecutor at the Court of Cassation and President of the Public Prosecution.