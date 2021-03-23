Profile: Who is the Court of Auditors’ New President Zineb El Adaoui?

King Mohammed VI’s repeated appointment of Zineb El Adaoui to high-responsibility posts illustrates the trust he has in the leader.

Rabat – On Monday, King Mohammed VI appointed Zineb El Adaoui as the new president of the Court of Auditors, a successor to Driss Jettou who held the position since 2012. She is the 4th first President of the Court of Auditors.

Born on April 2, 1960, in the province of El Jadida, near Casablanca, El Adaoui has a degree in advanced economic studies from Mohammed V University.

El Adaoui was the first Moroccan woman magistrate at the Court of Auditors in 1984, before becoming section president at the Regional Court of Auditors from 1993 to 2004 in Rabat.

In 2004, she served as the Wali for the region of Gharb-Chrarda-Beni Hssen and Governor of the city of Kenitra. In January 2014, King Mohammed VI appointed her as the Wali of the Souss-Massa and Governor of the city of Agadir.

King Mohammed VI appointed her as a member of the Consultative Commission on Regionalization (CCR), member of the National Human Rights Council (CNDH) in 2011, and member of the High Authority for National Dialogue on reform of the judicial system, established in 2012.

The several royal appointments to high-ranking roles illustrate King Mohammed VI’s trust in El Adaoui. The trust was renewed after Mohammed VI appointed her as Wali Inspector General of Territorial Administration on October 19, 2015.

She is also the founder of the International Forum of Women Leaders (Morocco section) in 2009 and has been active in the forums “Moroccan women from here and elsewhere” (Brussels, Montreal, and Abu Dhabi) organized by the Council of the Moroccan Community abroad.

As part of her work on the economy in Islam, Zineb El Adaoui hosted a religious talk for King Mohammed VI in 2007 on the subject of “safeguarding public funds in Islam.”

A poet and researcher in Islamic economics, El Adaoui also participated in training magistrates in the field of accounting justice and took part, regularly, in training officials in the territorial administration, as part of the Ministry of the Interior’s program of training and continued education.

Distinctions and Rewards

In addition to being appointed to high-responsibility posts within the Moroccan state, Zineb Al Adaoui’s remarkable work paid off after receiving several awards and distinctions.

El Adaoui was elected as Women of the Year in 2010 by the Siss Association and received the prize of AllAfrica Leadership Féminin in 2017, which honors African women leaders in their respective domains.

She is a holder of 1st class Ouissam Al Moukafaa Al Wathania in 2013, a receiver of Excellency Prize awarded by Global Thinkers in 2014, in the category “Public Function.”

The new President of the Court of Auditors also has two certificates. One on the Comprehensive Auditing Certificate issued by the Audit Services Bureau of Canada (BSV) and a second one from the American program for international visitors “Women as Business and Economic leaders.”