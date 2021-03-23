Morocco Honorary Guest for the 10th Jubilee Year Campaign in Bulgaria

“Wonders of the Decade of Bulgaria" is the theme of the 10th jubilee year campaign.

Rabat – Recently, Morocco was the honored guest of the 10th jubilee year campaign “Wonders of the Decade of Bulgaria” in Sofia, an event arranged by the newspaper “Standard.News” in collaboration with the European cultural heritage organization “Europa Nostra.”

A group of diplomats, researchers, Bulgarian government officials, private and civil society representatives, and elected officials took part in the gathering.

The 10th jubilee year event, which was broadcast online by all Bulgarian television stations and others from Balkan countries, was the occasion to commemorate ten of Bulgaria’s most important cultural and historical sites.

Zakia El Midaoui, Morocco’s ambassador in Bulgaria, gave the special award to Zdravko Ivanov, the mayor of Devin city in Bulgaria.

Morocco’s ambassador spoke about her pleasure in that the kingdom is affiliated with the event, which is committed to preserving and enhancing Bulgaria’s cultural heritage where there are several UNESCO heritage sites.

“These are the kinds of initiatives that contribute to the protection of the wonders of your country, which is ranked 3rd in Europe in terms of richness of cultural heritage. That is why I am convinced that it is no coincidence that the city of Plovdiv has been consecrated, in 2019, European Capital of Culture,” El Midaoui said.

The next 11th event of the jubilee year will be held on May 21, at the Residence of Morocco in Sofia, under the theme “Diplomacy of Wonders,” El Midaoui announced.