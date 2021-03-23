Morocco, US Seek to Promote Maritime Partnership

The visit comes after Morocco’s Royal Navy and Air Forces participated with the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group in a maritime exercise a few weeks ago.

Rabat – On March 19, the Military Sealift Command (MSC) Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport United States Naval Ship (USNS) Yuma arrived in Tangier for a port visit.

Yuma is a Naval Craft sailing under the flag of the US and operating in the US Sixth Fleet to conduct interoperability training and build strategic partnerships with the African partners.

In a statement released on March 22 by US Sixth Fleet Public Affairs, Commodore, Military Sealift Command Europe and Africa (MSCEURAF), Capt. Frank Okata stated that: “We look forward to strengthening our US-Moroccan maritime partnership.”

“This visit demonstrates US Naval Forces Africa’s steady effort to build global maritime partnerships with African nations in order to improve maritime safety and security in the region,” added Capt. Okata.

The visit aimed at enhancing Morocco and the US’ joint interoperability to advance US-Morocco interests, security, and stability in Europe and Africa.

The visit comes after the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group participated in an exercise code-named “Lightning Handshake” with the Royal Moroccan Navy and Royal Moroccan Air Force in early March.

The exercise included several operations in surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, air, and strike warfare, combined logistics support, and maritime interdiction operations.

In February, the US army trained Moroccan officers, non-commissioned officers, and Moroccan military instructors on the use of TOW2A anti-tank missiles by supervising theoretical workshops through videoconference or by providing in-field practical practice.

In October of last year, the two countries signed a ten-year cooperation agreement to bolster their bilateral cooperation as Morocco hosts African Lion; the largest annual US joint military exercise in Africa.

The two Military troops regularly participate in joint military exercises. This is due to the strong relationship that Morocco and the US enjoy in the field of military action.